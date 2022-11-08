MVL (MVL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.80 Million

MVL (MVL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 8th. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $89.60 million and $2.80 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $107.23 or 0.00571273 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,585.47 or 0.29756671 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000324 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,102,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

