Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €265.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been given a €265.00 ($265.00) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MUV2. Royal Bank of Canada set a €243.00 ($243.00) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €325.00 ($325.00) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a €278.00 ($278.00) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €246.00 ($246.00) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of FRA:MUV2 traded down €0.50 ($0.50) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €271.70 ($271.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,445 shares. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of €166.59 ($166.59) and a 12 month high of €198.95 ($198.95). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €253.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €235.21.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

