Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $289.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total transaction of $645,283.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total transaction of $645,283.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $255.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.33. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.47%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

