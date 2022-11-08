Morgan Stanley Boosts Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target to $36.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.88% from the stock’s current price.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Viasat from $53.00 to $47.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Viasat Stock Down 0.3 %

Viasat stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,605. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 1.33. Viasat has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.20. Viasat had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $678.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Viasat will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Viasat by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 1.9% during the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Viasat by 29.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

