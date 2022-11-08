Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 83,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ICLN stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $19.50. 109,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,135,417. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

