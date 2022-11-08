Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Southern by 147.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 313,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 186,648 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at $203,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Southern by 14.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 6.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Southern by 85.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.99. The company had a trading volume of 36,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,177. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average is $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

