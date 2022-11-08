Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,368,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,995,000 after acquiring an additional 782,029 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE IBM traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $140.58. 127,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.73. The company has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a PE ratio of 100.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.59.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.