Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.0% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,886,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,407 shares of company stock valued at $87,678,596 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.28.

MRK traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $101.38. The company had a trading volume of 191,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,226,328. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $257.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

