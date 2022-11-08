Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after buying an additional 1,449,671 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after buying an additional 900,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after acquiring an additional 752,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eaton by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,502,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,546,000 after acquiring an additional 622,146 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Shares of ETN traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.89. 20,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.82. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

