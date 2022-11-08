Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $5.31 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Moderna by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Moderna by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Moderna by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $42,373.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,112,232.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $42,373.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,112,232.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total value of $5,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,097,256.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 623,048 shares of company stock valued at $86,920,902 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.27.

Moderna stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.52. 48,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,814,778. The firm has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.66 and a 200 day moving average of $143.87. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $376.65.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.