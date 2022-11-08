Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $4.37 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 127,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $52.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,402. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.82.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.