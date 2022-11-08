Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $15.39 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,182 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,771 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 10.8% during the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in Visa by 81.2% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank increased its position in Visa by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.21. 103,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,936,891. The company has a market cap of $384.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.