Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $278.55. The stock had a trading volume of 42,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.25. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $278.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

