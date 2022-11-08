Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 12.3% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $212.01. The stock had a trading volume of 55,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.31 and a 200 day moving average of $185.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $228.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

