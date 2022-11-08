Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 169 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 19.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,368 shares of company stock worth $170,988,404. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $364.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,423. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $367.00. The stock has a market cap of $346.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.94.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

