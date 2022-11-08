Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,196 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 2.4% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Linde worth $88,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 26.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,769,000 after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in Linde by 20.2% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Linde by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $317.48. 8,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,239. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.19. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $156.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

