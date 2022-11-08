Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $60.03 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 492,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,739 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for about 1.6% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $60,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.7 %

Waste Connections stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.42. 43,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,626. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.04. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.