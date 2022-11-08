Mizuho Boosts Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $17.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.7 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.79.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 40,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

