Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $65.53 on Monday. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

