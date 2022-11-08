MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $23.00 on Major Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 21% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $23.00 or 0.00126682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $101.06 million and approximately $8.15 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,115.39 or 0.99764229 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008633 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007602 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00044085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00041131 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 78.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004947 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00023040 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00237143 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 25.41738692 USD and is down -8.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $4,899,572.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

