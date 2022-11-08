Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 48 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 100.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Booking by 30.5% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $1,833.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,801.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,936.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,463.79.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

