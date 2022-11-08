Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 2,003 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

