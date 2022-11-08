Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 1,266 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

