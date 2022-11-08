Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Humana by 11.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Humana by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Humana by 29.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 23.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $554.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.32. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.78.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

