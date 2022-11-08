Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 5,253 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Realty Income by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

