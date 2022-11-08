Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

MEOH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Methanex from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Shares of MEOH opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.62. Methanex has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Methanex by 64.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 284.8% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

