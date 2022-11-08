Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
MEOH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Methanex from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.73.
Methanex Price Performance
Shares of MEOH opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.62. Methanex has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.97.
Institutional Trading of Methanex
About Methanex
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Methanex (MEOH)
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.