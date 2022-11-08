Meter Governance (MTRG) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.62 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $57.45 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $3.44 or 0.00016739 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004845 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001289 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,679,984 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.64658024 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $972,699.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.