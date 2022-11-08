MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $96.46 million and approximately $239,397.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001086 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMUI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00564802 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5,409.64 or 0.29419603 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000339 BTC.

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMUI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.