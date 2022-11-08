Metal Price Tops $0.95 (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. Metal has a total market cap of $63.01 million and $11.34 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00004798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About Metal
MTL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.
Metal Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.
