Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Trimmed by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 78,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 170,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after buying an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $96.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $256.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.17. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $353.83.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $119,958.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,515.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $119,958.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,515.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,379,763. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $154.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $175.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.49.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

