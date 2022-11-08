Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Trading Up 9.2%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 1.61 and last traded at 1.60. 171,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,143,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.46.

Meta Materials Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.05 by -0.02. Meta Materials had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 877.43%. The business had revenue of 3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 3.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Georgios Palikaras purchased 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 0.96 per share, for a total transaction of 40,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,112,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Meta Materials by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 60,322 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 193.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 496,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 327,585 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Meta Materials by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Meta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $908,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.