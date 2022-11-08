MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Raises Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 408.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.33. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $65.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

