MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Purchases Shares of 5,695 Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at about $751,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Calix by 34.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Calix during the first quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Calix during the first quarter worth about $350,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,735 in the last three months. 16.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CALX opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.14 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Calix had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CALX. Westpark Capital began coverage on Calix in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

