MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Purchases New Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 21.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $270.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.57. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $435.79.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COO. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.22.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

