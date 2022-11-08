Meridian Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Meridian has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Meridian to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

MRBK stock opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $194.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.42. Meridian has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Meridian had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 19.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meridian will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRBK. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meridian in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Meridian to $39.00 in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 19.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meridian by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meridian during the first quarter worth about $550,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Meridian by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Meridian by 94.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

