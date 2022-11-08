Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.84

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.84 and last traded at $101.76, with a volume of 152011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $257.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average is $90.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 877,407 shares of company stock worth $87,678,596. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

