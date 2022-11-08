MELD Price Tops $0.0205 (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One MELD token can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MELD has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. MELD has a market capitalization of $69.79 million and approximately $156,890.00 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,403,636,941 tokens. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02032943 USD and is down -8.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $148,252.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

