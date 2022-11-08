Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

Shares of MODVF opened at $7.83 on Monday. Melcor Developments has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

