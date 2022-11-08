Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Melcor Developments Stock Performance
Shares of MODVF opened at $7.83 on Monday. Melcor Developments has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.
Melcor Developments Company Profile
