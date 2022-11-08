Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Trading Down 2.2%

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 211,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 141,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $213.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.