Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Trading Down 2.2%

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 211,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 141,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $213.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
