Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.23

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 116615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 3.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Mattel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.