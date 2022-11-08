Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $73,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, hitting $327.50. The stock had a trading volume of 51,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,800. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.39 and a 200 day moving average of $329.69. The stock has a market cap of $314.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

