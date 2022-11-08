Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) Shares Up 777.8%

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW – Get Rating) shot up 777.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. 56,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,707,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Maple Leaf Green World Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.79.
Insider Activity at Maple Leaf Green World
In other news, Director Wentong Gao bought 372,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,005,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$113,584.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 691,900 shares of company stock worth $76,909.
Maple Leaf Green World Company Profile
Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.
