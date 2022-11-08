MagnetGold (MTG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $159.09 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $159.09 million and approximately $2,042.00 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

