MAGIC Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.48 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 8th. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00002145 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MAGIC has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. MAGIC has a total market cap of $86.01 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.54 or 0.00584513 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,966.24 or 0.30446328 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About MAGIC

MAGIC’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,936,888 tokens. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

