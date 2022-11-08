Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.4% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $14.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $765.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,364. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $764.59. The company has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $702.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $648.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.14.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,905,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

