Machina Capital S.A.S. Decreases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,009,510,000 after buying an additional 156,434 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 912.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 171,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,772,000 after purchasing an additional 154,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 107,621 shares during the period. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 268.9% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.58.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $3.58 on Tuesday, reaching $588.46. 1,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $686.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $564.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $579.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total transaction of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,777,317.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,418,311 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

