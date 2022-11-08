Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys 268 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after purchasing an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after acquiring an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,918,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $590,039,000 after acquiring an additional 286,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $186.95. 21,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,193. The firm has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.65.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

