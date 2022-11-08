Machina Capital S.A.S. Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.1% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.04. 141,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,718,812. The company has a market capitalization of $297.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

