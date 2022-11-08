Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 102.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lyft from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Lyft from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of LYFT traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 371,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,020,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $57.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $34,868,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,383 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,505,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Stories

