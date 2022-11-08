Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 102.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lyft from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Lyft from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.53.
Shares of LYFT traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 371,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,020,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $57.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52.
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
