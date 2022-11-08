LUXO Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $103.50 Million (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 7th. One LUXO token can currently be bought for $0.0980 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LUXO has traded down 3% against the dollar. LUXO has a market capitalization of $103.50 million and approximately $1,682.00 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

LUXO Profile

LUXO launched on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LUXO is luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

Buying and Selling LUXO

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXO using one of the exchanges listed above.

